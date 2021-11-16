Percy Jackson Creator Offers Fans The Update That Disney Plus Day Didn’t

Having spent a year and a half in development, there was every reason for fans to expect something from the Percy Jackson series during Disney Plus Day, an event that was solely created and designed to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the platform and its upcoming slate of high-profile projects hailing from the many subsidiaries and properties that fall under the Mouse House’s umbrella.

Of course, Rick Riordan’s literary creation was nowhere to be found, and fans were pretty pissed about it. You can understand why, when all they’ve been feeding off since the project was first announced in May 2020 are snippets from Riordan himself, none of which have indicated that major news is coming anytime soon.

However the author took matters into his own hands following the Disney Plus Day disappointment, posting another brief and frustratingly vague status report on his blog, which you can read below.

“Not much I can report since last time, but everything is good and we are working furiously. As I said before, we are working to finish the first four scripts for PJOTV by the New Year, which we anticipate will be our final hurdle before an official green light. That hasn’t changed. We’re on track and everyone is happy with the progress, but it’s unlikely you will hear any other big news from me about PJOTV until the start of 2022. That doesn’t mean things aren’t cooking along nicely behind the scenes, though…”

So far, it’s looking as though Percy Jackson will be given the official green light early next year, presumably with an eye to The Muppets, Alice Through the Looking Glass and Dora and the Lost City of Gold director James Bobin calling action on the pilot at sometime during the summer, ahead of an expected 2023 debut. It’s not much, but it’ll do for now.