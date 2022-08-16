Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco romcom ‘Meet Cute’ gets release date

The upcoming romantic comedy Meet Cute, starring superstar comedian Pete Davidson and actress Kaley Cuoco has a premiere date.

The tells the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who meet and fall in love at first sight (except it turns out Sheila has a time machine). The movie premieres in September on Peacock, and director Alex Lehmann said she was torn by the anticipation, according to Deadline.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make. I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

On Instagram, Cuoco shared some stills from the movie featuring her and co-star Davidson. “Our super cute Meet Cute premieres on @peacocktv September 21st! Did I mention it’s cute? Enjoy the time travel.”

Val Boreland, Peacock’s EVP Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming, said Meet Cute was a welcome addition to the Peacock roster.

“We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall. It’s the perfect film to join Peacock’s catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion.”

Both actors have other projects lined up at the fairly new streaming platform. Cuoco, who is waiting to hear if The Flight Attendant is going to be picked up for another season, is signed on to do a comedy thriller and is developing a series about legendary Hollywood actress Doris Day.

Davidson, who just left Saturday Night Live after eight seasons, will play a version of himself in an upcoming comedy for the network.