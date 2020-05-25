Peter Parker Will Reportedly Become Hawkeye In Marvel’s What If…? Series

Marvel’s What If…? animated series was one of the first Disney Plus TV shows the studio announced to be on the way last summer. The project is unique as it’s the only animated MCU entry to date. Likewise, it’s an anthology series that will dip into various alternate versions of the MCU timeline.

As all Marvel fans know by now, the first episode will see Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain America – or Captain Britain – in a timeline where Steve wasn’t chosen. Another will see Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) become Star-Lord, while a different episode will adapt the Marvel Zombie comics. Here’s one premise that’s somehow slipped through the cracks, though, and hasn’t been so widely talked about: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) could become Hawkeye.

Reddit user u/LordHyperBeast has uncovered a video from Variety’s Matt Donnelly that was recorded at SDCC 2019. In it, the reporter runs through a few pieces of artwork that were shown to those in attendance in Hall H. Of particular note is his off-hand mention of “Tom Holland as Hawkeye.”

“And what’s interesting about this is that it kinda imagines all the heroes you know and love sort of recast in different roles. I know it’s sort of hard to imagine, but they showed images of Tom Holland as Hawkeye. They showed Peggy [Hayley Atwell] as Captain America and it’s all animated.”

New Images From What If...? Tease The MCU's Alternate Realities 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This seems like another pretty left-field superhero-swap from the show, as Parker and Clint Barton have never had much connection in the MCU before. However, there might be some way to make it work.

Imagine if this is a timeline where Parker’s parents never died. As they were S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in the comics, it’s possible that Peter would likewise grow up to work for Nick Fury and become Hawkeye. As for how T’Challa becomes Star-Lord, though, you’re on your own on that one.

The 10-episode first season of Marvel’s What If…? is expected to land on the streaming service sometime in mid-2021.