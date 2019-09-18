New Flash Season 6 Premiere Photos Feature The Monitor

Now that we have less than one month to go until The Flash returns for its sixth season, it sure does seem like the goodies won’t stop piling up. This is especially exciting from a fan’s perspective, as news pertaining to the series was somewhat scarce for large chunks of the summer.

If you’ve been following along, then you should remember how a handful of images taken from the sixth season premiere, “Into The Void,” found their way online last month. And not long after that, the STAR Labs crew reunited for a stunning promo poster that could very well be used as Blu-ray cover art down the road.

This time, the network have added to the tally of photos taken from said premiere, each of which can be found in the gallery below. It’s arguable that the most rewarding aspect will be that of the high quality shots of the Scarlet Speedster’s new costume, but let’s not neglect mentioning that the Monitor puts in an appearance as well.

As you may have heard, Mar-Novu will play a bigger role over on Arrow this year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t drop by other DC shows in order to help set up “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” I find it highly appropriate that he’s meeting with Barry and Iris in the time vault while visiting Central City, as that’s the place where everyone references the future newspaper headline foretelling the Flash’s disappearance.

At the time of this writing, we’re still waiting on an official synopsis for “Into The Void,” though that should be made available before long. The network normally begins circulating those two or three weeks ahead of showtime, so keep watching this space.

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW.