‘Physical 100’ season 2 release date, contestants, and more

Physical: 100 has become one of those popular reality TV gems that re-establishes Netflix’s global reach, as well as the thriving Korean film industry.

The survival competition show, which was created by Jang Ho-gi, centers on 100 participants who are well-known for their physically elite characteristics and physique as they compete in difficult tasks that test their strength, willpower, agility, and endurance. As with most reality competition shows, eliminations are observed after each round, with the last person standing winning a grand prize of 300 million South Korean Won.

The first installment of the hit reality TV show was a resounding success, gaining momentum for viewership numbers in the first month of its release. As we approach the date set for the second season premiere, here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated second season of Physical: 100.

Filming location and theme

Season 2 of Physical: 100 was filmed in South Korea, although this time in a different location from season 1. According to the official trailer, the new season has an “underground” undertone, presumably implying that contestants wil have to complete certain missions a few meters below ground level, away from natural sunlight, making the objectives appear more interesting and physically hard.

The first season also featured a Greek-themed challenge for the contestants, and while we don’t know what season 2 has in store, we do know that Netflix intends to expand the show’s set beyond that of season 1. We also expect the creative team, led by producer Jang Ho-gi, to present authentic tasks to the participants.

Incoming contestants

Special athletes, fitness influencers, soldiers from the armed forces, and naturally able-bodied contestants were all present in the first season, and season 2 will be no different. Moreover, the season will be divided into five main categories:

The Warriors

National Athletes

IT body “Random citizens”

Superstar Athletes

Athletic Celebrity.

Some well-known personalities, including Team1llusion, Noh Sung-Yul, judo gold medalist Lee Won-Hee, Singles Inferno Kang So-Yeon, and UFC fighter Kim Dong-Hyun, are listed under the latter category.

Controversies and precautions

Critics and fans applauded the first season for debunking misconceptions about Asian bodies. Moreover, the series was praised for shattering gender roles by allowing viewers to witness female athletes compete on the same level as men, without any benefits. However, despite the series’ widespread praise, certain controversies arose, including the alleged use of steroids by certain participants. Other issues included: a participant accused of bullying on the show, and the final scene allegedly having to be filmed multiple times, resulting in an unfair verdict given to the supposed winner. The producer has responded to some of the complaints, noting that the screening process for the second season would be more precise to avoid certain concerns.

When’s Physical: 100 returning for season 2?

The second season of Physical: 100 will premiere on March 19, 2024, according to Tudum, Netflix’s official companion site. However, the release schedule and number of episodes are still unknown. Season 1 was released every week on Tuesdays, so it isn’t too far to assume Netflix will follow the same pattern; we’ll just have to wait and see what they have in store for us.