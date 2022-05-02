‘Picard’ star confirms season 3 absence

'Star Trek: Picard' airs weekly on Paramount Plus. The final episode of its second season comes out on Thursday.

While Jeri Ryan did recently confirm she would be returning for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, another entertainer on the show now says the second season was her last with the show’s cast.

Alison Pill says in an interview with MovieWeb today that her character, Agnes Jurati, a cyberneticist who offers to help Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard on his mission, is not making any more appearances for the moment. She has appeared in every one of the show’s 20 episodes so far and is curious to see how it concludes.

“I know that season three will be the end. I wasn’t a part of season three, so I don’t have much to say about it in terms of spoilers. I will get to watch along with everybody else.”

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in season 2 of 'Picard' Patrick Stewart as Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker and Evan Evagora as Elnor in season 2 of 'Picard' Patrick Stewart as Admiral Jean-Luc Picard and John De Lancie as Q in season 2 of 'Picard'

Pill does have work upcoming like Hello Tomorrow! on Apple TV Plus where she will appear in a leading role and says her time in the Star Trek franchise was a fond one. She told Inverse a moment where she got to sing on the show was a highlight and feels it fit in with the newer atmosphere the franchise has today.

“It was such a thrill to do … I think it struck the right tone for this kind of newer, vibe for Star Trek that was just like, ‘no we’re a little weirder.’ We can get funky with this.”

