Pick your fighters from the new ‘Love is Blind’ season 4 cast trailer

Love is Blind… or is it? That’s the question at the heart of the Netflix dating series that first captivated audiences in Feb. 2020. The show invites singles to fall in love, find their perfect match, and get engaged before ever meeting in person. If the idea sounds somewhat improbable to you, you’re certainly not alone — but isn’t it the kind of love story we all hope for? Love is Blind is giving romantic hopefuls the chance to fall in love based on who they are, not what they look like.

Season four of the next reality love story begins airing on March 24, and a newly released trailer is giving soon-to-be fans a chance to pick your fighter. Trust us — there is a slew of characters to choose from with their own unique sets of strengths and weaknesses. From oversleepers to the chronically late and perfectionists to those who argue for the “fun” of it, you’ll find someone to love (or loathe) very quickly.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host Love is Blind, and the fourth season is giving 30 new hopefuls a chance to make it to the alter and say their “I Do’s” with the help of pods, well-tuned speakers, and a focus on the spirit and personality of the person you’re forming a connection with. Of course, they eventually get to see one another if the couples decide to get engaged, and from then, they’re quickly thrown into wedding planning, where the couples must make the choice to stay together or fall apart.

If you couldn’t quite choose your favorite from the cast announcement video, Variety found out more about each of the contestants – including names, reasons they’re single, and dealbreakers.

One of the singles named April said she’s here because she’s a little needy, while a contestant named Josh said his true dealbreaker is someone willing to lie to him: “seriously, the first time it happens, I’m gone.” The rest of the cast is full of women who can’t stand a man who won’t pick up his socks and who believe they’re single because they’re too emotional and “bratty,” and men who have called off a relationship because their partner wouldn’t floss and are looking for someone to build a true foundation with; it seems that a few of these personality types will most definitely find one another, with the potential of forming life-long bonds – or at least entertain us.

Love is Blind season four kicks off later this month, and the first three seasons of the reality series are now available to stream on Netflix.