The Plot Of WandaVision’s First Two Episodes Has Leaked

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been conspicuous by its absence when Disney Plus announced their lineup of August releases, which was the first official confirmation we got that the show was being delayed, but with the vast majority of shooting having been completed before the industry went into almost total lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, WandaVision is still expected to arrive before the end of the year.

With the show set to connect directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and begin establishing Scarlet Witch as both one of Phase Four’s major players and the single most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the reality-bending series looks set to be one of the most important pieces in the studio’s upcoming puzzle.

Story details are still firmly under wraps, although fans have been piecing together what they can from official images and set photos, but a new rumor claims to have revealed the entire plot of the first two episodes. Admittedly, the supposed leak originated on 4Chan and Reddit so should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it does go into a huge amount of detail, and we’ll try and condense it down as best we can.

Two Familiar MCU Characters Return In New WandaVision Set Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per the rumor, the first episode begins with Bruce Banner, Scott Lang and Neil deGrasse Tyson talking about how the Snap had resulted in time travel and alternate realities opening up multiverses, which sounds so crazy that we hope it’s true. Wanda is living off the grid in France, and she conjures an image of Vision using her powers and he tells her to find him, which is what sets the plot in motion.

S.W.O.R.D. are hot on her tail with the organization looking to bring her in, but WandaVision‘s unnamed villain instead talks her into joining him at a facility for those psychologically affected by the Snap, but of course, not everything is what it seems. Wanda is said to spend her free time watching old American sitcoms, which is what the alternate realities glimpsed in the only footage we’ve seen so far will be based on.

Kat Denning’s returning Darcy will reportedly be one of the patients at the facility, while Kathryn Hahn’s mystery character will also be there, but as a plant working for the bad guy to manipulate Wanda. Interestingly, Vision is barely said to feature in the first two episodes at all, meaning that Wanda might not create the different realities until later episodes.

Of course, none of this can be confirmed yet, but having a shady government agency with an acronym for a name on the hunt for a superhero that’s been captured by the villain and manipulated into doing their bidding sounds very Marvel Studios, and if WandaVision does end up landing on Disney Plus by the end of 2020, then concrete details hopefully shouldn’t be too far away.