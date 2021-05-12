New Poll Names Game Of Thrones As The Worst TV Finale

Audiences regularly end up investing years into their favorite TV shows, which is why it’s so important for the creative team to try and stick the landing. Viewers have been along for the ride since the very beginning and been put through the emotional wringer by plot twists, character development and more often than not a whole lot of death, dismay and destruction, and it’s almost painfully deflating when a series finale fails to deliver.

Some of the biggest and best episodic projects of the modern era have managed to live up to or even surpass expectations by the time the credits fade to black for the final time, with the likes of Breaking Bad, The Shield, The Americans, 30 Rock, Person of Interest, The Wire and many more leaving longtime fans happy at how things ended up for the myriad of plot lines and players that had to either be addressed or dealt with during the last installment.

However, many others haven’t been so lucky, and a new poll has named Game of Thrones as having the worst small screen finale ever. Admittedly, the sample size was only a shade over 1500 people, but based on the social media reactions in the aftermath of “The Iron Throne,” there are evidently a lot of folks who agree, and you can check out what other shows made the Top 10 below.

Game of Thrones

How I Met Your Mother

Sherlock

Lost

Dexter

Prison Break

Two and a Half Men

Gossip Girl

The Vampire Diaries

How to Get Away with Murder

The size of the survey may not have been all-encompassing, but you’d be hard-pressed to argue with the majority of titles to have made the list. Game of Thrones in particular still stings for a lot of people given that it was one of the best shows on television right up until it ran out of source material to adapt, but fingers are already being crossed that House of the Dragon can deliver.