The Mandalorian Wasn’t The Most Popular Show On Disney Plus This Year

When it was revealed that The Mandalorian was five times more popular than anything else on Disney Plus, nobody was surprised in the slightest. After all, the Mouse House’s streaming service has always been lacking when it comes to engaging original content, but people sign up and tune in regardless based on the strength of the company’s back catalogue.

However, that’s all about to change in a major way, with the studio set to deliver on their promise to make streaming exclusives the number one priority. Following the recent Investor Day, we know that we can look forward to ten Marvel Cinematic Universe shows in addition to a holiday special and two animated spinoffs, eight live-action and two animated Star Wars projects, Mighty Ducks and Turner & Hooch reboots, live-action remakes of Peter Pan and Pinocchio, a Moana sequel series, solo outings for Big Hero 6′s Baymax and The Princess and the Frog‘s Tiana, and many more on top of that.

With just a couple of days left in 2020, the annual end of year lists covering every aspect of entertainment are now making their way online, and in what has to be considered a major upset, The Mandalorian wasn’t the most-watched show on Disney Plus over the last 12 months. The rankings are calculated based on the cumulative amount of time spent in the Top 10, and you can check out the full list below.

The Simpsons

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

The Mandalorian

Jessie

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Phineas & Ferb

Once Upon A Time

Puppy Dog Pals

Star Wars: Rebels

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Right Stuff

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse

Hannah Montana

A.N.T Farm

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Oye Golu

Good Luck Charlie

Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Mickey Mouse

On Pointe

Doc McStuffins

Bluey

Muppets Now

The Imagineering Story

Obviously, The Simpsons holds a distinct advantage when over 600 episodes of the animated classic are available on the platform, compared to just sixteen of The Mandalorian, while the younger generation are clearly responsible for Mickey Mouse Clubhouse knocking Mando and Baby Yoda’s adventures back into third place. Still, the rankings make for surprising and interesting reading nonetheless.