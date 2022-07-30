‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ first reactions/fan reactions
Welcome back liars! An all-new generation of pretty little liars are being tormented by the elusive A in new HBOMax series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. This new series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Zaria and Maia Reficco as the new group of liars who have begun receiving threatening texts from an unknown sender. The first three episodes released on July 28, but a watch party is happening right now on Twitter under the hashtag #PLLOSPremiere.
For fans of the original series that had its finale on Freeform back in 2017, they’ll be excited to uncover hidden Easter eggs all throughout the 10-episode season of Original Sin. Not everything is the same though, as this new era of Pretty Little Liars is already filled with more drama, secrets and blood. It’s more of a slasher take on the series, but fans are seeming to be into it based on Twitter reactions.
Warning: Spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Below
Not only is it giving major slasher vibes, but according to the creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there will also be plenty of fun clues and Easter eggs from not only the original series, but also his other hit show, Riverdale. As for the live watch party going on right now, fans are currently on episode two and are already making connections to the original show.
There’s still an episode and a half left for fans that are live-tweeting the three episode premiere, but after this it will only be one episode per week to live tweet with the cast and creators. The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin team seems to be taking everything we loved about the original series and adding even more creativity and horror to it. Based on reviews? It seems to be getting the job done too! With a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Original Sin is already a summer hit.