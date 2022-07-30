Welcome back liars! An all-new generation of pretty little liars are being tormented by the elusive A in new HBOMax series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. This new series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Zaria and Maia Reficco as the new group of liars who have begun receiving threatening texts from an unknown sender. The first three episodes released on July 28, but a watch party is happening right now on Twitter under the hashtag #PLLOSPremiere.

For fans of the original series that had its finale on Freeform back in 2017, they’ll be excited to uncover hidden Easter eggs all throughout the 10-episode season of Original Sin. Not everything is the same though, as this new era of Pretty Little Liars is already filled with more drama, secrets and blood. It’s more of a slasher take on the series, but fans are seeming to be into it based on Twitter reactions.

Warning: Spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Below

The PLL reboot is a bit demented. They touched on every taboo subject matter you can think of & that was just in the season opener. With that being said I will be watching every single episode of the season…#PLLOriginalSin #PLLOS #PrettyLittleLiarsOriginalSin pic.twitter.com/Yp0HYREtlC — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) July 28, 2022

I know nothing about the PLL universe, but I checked out the first 2 episodes of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN and loved it. Lots of horror nods, it feels like if MEAN GIRLS was a slasher, and the way the first ep ends blasting "Living Dead Girl" has me hooked. #PLLOS https://t.co/ajtpez1yim — Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) July 29, 2022

Not only is it giving major slasher vibes, but according to the creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there will also be plenty of fun clues and Easter eggs from not only the original series, but also his other hit show, Riverdale. As for the live watch party going on right now, fans are currently on episode two and are already making connections to the original show.

Noa finding Sheriff Beasley was giving Alison and Aria finding Byron cheating on Ella with Meredith. #PLLOriginalSin #PLLOS #PLLOSPremiere @maiareficco pic.twitter.com/nUBqYnKZII — kyle 🤍 PLL: Original Sin OUT NOW (@7diamondtears) July 30, 2022

There’s still an episode and a half left for fans that are live-tweeting the three episode premiere, but after this it will only be one episode per week to live tweet with the cast and creators. The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin team seems to be taking everything we loved about the original series and adding even more creativity and horror to it. Based on reviews? It seems to be getting the job done too! With a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Original Sin is already a summer hit.