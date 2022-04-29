Production Details Revealed for J.J. Abrams' New HBO Max Series

New production details have emerged about J.J. Abrams‘ upcoming HBO Max series Demimonde.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, production for the Abrams’ sci-fi fantasy drama will begin in September.

Abrams’ production company Bad Robot is developing Demimonde in partnership with Warner Bros. Television and HBO. So far, the process has been a long and winding road. HBO initially ordered the limited series in 2018. Four years later, Demimonde is still in the early stages of pre-production. However, Abrams had already completed the scripts for each episode of the limited series in 2019.

Demimonde sees Abrams return to writing for television after shifting his focus to screenplays 14 years ago. He has kept quite busy writing and directing blockbusters like Star Wars, Episode VII: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Abrams’ television roots run deep as he began his career writing scripts for the small screen, including popular TV shows like Felicity, Alias, and Lost.

Danielle Deadwyler (The Haves and the Have Nots) has been tapped to star as Olive Reed, the lead role in Demimonde. The casting process for other parts is still ongoing.

Production of Demimonde will begin in September 2022 and continue until May 2023. The next stage of development will quite literally see the proverbial show go on the road as the series will shoot on location in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe and the United States.

Abrams will serve as writer and director of the series, which he is also co-producing with Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich is a co-executive producer, while the showrunners for the project are Far Shariat, Rand Ravich, and Kira Snyder.

As yet, there is no release date for Demimonde.