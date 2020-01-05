Punisher Team-Up Series Reportedly Coming To Disney Plus

It was dark times for fans when Netflix cancelled their Marvel shows, bringing to a close The Defenders corner of the MCU. This being the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe we’re talking about, though, folks have always held out hope that we’d see the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones and the Punisher again on our screens. The only thing was that Marvel apparently had to wait a couple of years before they got the rights back.

Or so, we thought that was the case. Apparently, though, several Defenders-related projects are currently in the works, and while we’ve already reported on a few of them, we’ve now heard about one more. If you’ll recall, we told you a few weeks back that Marvel wanted to have Frank Castle appear in Moon Knight, and that still seems to be the case. However, we’re now hearing that the studio also wants to do a separate team-up series which would pair the two characters up.

That’s right, according to our sources – the same ones who said Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight and General Ross will appear in She-Hulk, both of which we know to be true now – Marvel wants a Punisher/Moon Knight team-up show on Disney Plus. Details are scarce at the moment, but it’d apparently see the two of them working together to take down the mafia or some type of organized crime group and there’d also be a few supernatural elements involved as well.

Here's How The Punisher's Jon Bernthal Could Look As MCU's Wolverine 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Furthermore, we’re told it’d take place after season 3 of The Punisher, which is said to be on the cards and will apparently happen sooner than we think. And while the intel we’ve been given ends there, know that these are the same sources who also told us Deadpool 3 was in active development months before Ryan Reynolds confirmed it, and that Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in Rise of Skywalker back in September, so we’ve no reason to doubt it.

Sure, plans can – and often do – change and this project may not end up materializing, but as mentioned above, it’s now been confirmed by a few outlets that various Defenders-related movies and shows are currently being developed – which We Got This Covered has been telling you for months – and this Punisher and Moon Knight team-up series is definitely one of them.