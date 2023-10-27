‘Puppy dog fangirl’ Bowie Jane Ball draws the ire of America Lopez after her double eviction departure on ‘Big Brother 25’

This article contains spoilers for Oct. 26’s live episode of Big Brother 25, airing on CBS

Bowie Jane Ball didn’t win over many fans with how she played the double eviction’s Head of Household, and that includes the Big Brother 25 houseguest she ultimately eliminated from the game, America Lopez.

Blue Kim was sent to Jury at the start of the live episode on Oct. 26, and by the end of the hour, America followed her out the door. Bowie Jane won Head of Household after Blue’s eviction, and instead of taking a shot at Jag Bains and Matt Klotz, the duo running the house, and with whom she has a final-three alliance, Bowie Jane nominated America, and Felicia Cannon.

Matt went on to win the Power of Veto, sealing America’s fate. Like Blue, America’s time in the Big Brother house came to a crashing halt by a unanimous vote.

America answered Shannon Tharp’s questions during her post-game media rounds before heading off to the Jury house. The 27-year-old medical receptionist said there wasn’t anything she could’ve done to save herself after the Veto was determined, and then she took the opportunity to knock Bowie Jane for taking her out instead of either Jag or Matt.

“I just couldn’t separate Bowie from Matt and Jag,” America said. “I tried to get close to her. I really knew once Cory [Wurtenberger] left that Bowie Jane was the key to everything. I tried to buddy up with her, be her bestie, but she is Matt and Jag’s biggest fan, puppy dog fangirl following them around everywhere. There’s just no way I was getting in between that. At the end of the day, I wasn’t a guy and Bowie Jane is all about the guys, right? “So, there wasn’t anything I could do. Once she won HoH and she told me I was going up, and that she couldn’t put up Cirie because of some stupid promise that she made, I was like, ‘Girl, I’m going home. Like you really aren’t thinking for yourself here.'”

Although the rest of the house was dunking on Felicia ahead of the double eviction, America said she knew she’d go home over the second-oldest houseguest in Big Brother history.

Luckily for America, her showmance, Cory, has been waiting in the Jury house, which will soften the blow of her $750,000 dream coming to a close. With less than two weeks left of Big Brother 25, three more contestants will join America, Blue, Cory, and Cameron Hardin in the Jury house before a season’s champion is crowned on day 100.