‘Big Brother 19’ winner Josh Martinez slams Bowie Jane and her double eviction Head of Household on ‘Big Brother 25’

Big Brother contestants new and old are chiming in on the latest season's controversies.

The following article contains spoilers for ‘Big Brother 25’ through Oct. 26’s live eviction episode.

Big Brother 19 champion Josh Martinez doesn’t want to see Big Brother 25’s Bowie Jane Ball join the winners’ circle, according to a few X posts from the 29-year-old Floridian. And it’s because of how she handled the season’s second double eviction.

“Bruh I’m sick of this s***,” Josh wrote while the episode was airing on CBS. “Bowie Jane deserves to Lose this season,” Josh continued a few minutes later.

What was he referring to?

Bowie Jane captured the Head of Household after Blue Kim was sent out the door by a 4-0 vote following Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains’ nomination. Many in the Big Brother community were unified in wanting to see the “Minutemen,” Jag and Matt Klotz, split up during the double eviction.

Thanks in most part to Jag winning five competitions since week 10’s Power of Veto, the two men have been running the house. As the outgoing Head of Household and being ineligible to compete in the double eviction’s top-spot competition, it seemed like the perfect time to streak if Matt didn’t capture the throne.

But, to Josh and many viewers’ dismay, Bowie Jane stuck to her word after winning the memory competition. She’s built a trio alliance with Matt and Jag, and she protected them during the chaotic hour-long episode. She nominated America Lopez and Felicia Cannon instead. Matt went on to win the Power of Veto, and after not using it, he, Jag, and Cirie Fields evicted America.

With America out and Bowe Jane seemingly prepared to go to the final three with the guys, it appears like the Minutemen’s steamrolling will continue. The only two players in their way are Felicia and Cirie who hold one competition win between the two of them — and it was a crapshoot Head of Household. They’re also two of the oldest houseguests to ever play Big Brother, and they’re clearly outmatched in the physicality department.

So, unless Matt and Jag turn their guns onto each other, something Matt admitted to considering during the episode to Cirie, it’s likely they’ll win their way to day 100. “Hand Matt or Jag the Win already,” Josh later wrote on X.

The next blurb contains spoilers for who won week 13’s Head of Household — something that won’t be shown on CBS until Sunday.

The live feeds returned later Thursday night, and it was revealed Matt had notched his first Head of Household victory. If he doesn’t take a shot at Jag or Bowie Jane, it’ll either be Felicia or Cirie joining the jury next week. And if that happens, expect some more heated tweets from Big Brother 19’s champion.