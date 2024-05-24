Futurama/Doctor Who/Only Murders in the Building
Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer

This summer's gonna be sizzling.
Published: May 24, 2024 07:01 am

Thanks to the Hulu on Disney Plus bundle, this summer’s going to be even more scorching for streaming subscribers, with the Mouse House’s two platforms offering up a multitude of movies and TV shows that are set to do their best to keep you out of the sun and on your sofa.

Disney Plus/Hulu has unveiled the full slate of original releases coming up over the summer months, stretching from May to August. May has already proven to be an epic month for anyone with a Disney subscription, what with Beatles documentary Let It Be landing on May 8 and new episodes of Doctor Who dropping every Friday (through June 21). Horror fans, don’t miss the Hulu debut of The First Omen on May 30!

June, meanwhile, kicks off on a high with the launch of The Acolyte on June 8. The latest live-action series set in the Star Wars franchise, this one takes place in the old days of the High Republic, starring Amandla Stenberg and from the creator of Russian Doll. Speaking of great TV, June 27 then sees the premiere of acclaimed comedy-drama The Bear season 3, so get ready to get back in kitchen!

July then delivers a new Descendants movie on July 12, the second run of underrated Marvel animated series Hit-Monkey on July 15, and another season of the Futurama revival on July 29. More details will be revealed for August at a later date, but we do know that Only Murders in the Building‘s fourth season kicks off on August 27.

Here’s the full line-up of summer streaming fun coming to Disney Plus and Hulu:

MAY

  • May 1: Shardlake (Hulu on Disney+)
  • May 4Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
  • May 8Let it Be
  • May 10Doctor Who
  • May 15Queen Rock Montreal – Streaming in IMAX Enhanced
  • May 15: Uncle Samsick  (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • May 23: The Kardashians Season 5  (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • May 24The Beach Boys
  • May 29: Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • May 28Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4
  • May 30The First Omen (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • May 31Jim Henson Idea Man

JUNE

  • June 4 at 6:00pm PT: Star Wars: The Acolyte 
  • June 4: FX’s Clipped (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • June 7Queenie (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • June 7: Big City Greens: Spacecation
  • June 7Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • June 9: Donald Duck Shorts: Crazy Over Daisy, Out on a Limb, DIY Duck – Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary
  • June 20Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • June 25: Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • June 27: FX’s The Bear Season 3 (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • June 28Ariel
  • June 29ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated

JULY

  • July: Bluey Minisodes
  • July 11: Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • July 12Descendants: The Rise of Red
  • July 15Angels in the Outfield – Celebrating the 30th Anniversary 
  • July 15: Hit-Monkey Season 2 (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • July 17: UnPrisoned Season 2 (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • July 29Futurama Season 12 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

AUGUST 

  • August 12Solar Opposites Season 5 (Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • August 22: Reasonable Doubt Season 2(Hulu on Disney Plus)
  • August 27Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

In addition, Disney Plus users in the U.S. get an additional perk to make their subscription even more worthwhile: they’ll be granted early access to new merchandise at Disneystore.com! Upcoming merch we’ve been told to expect includes The Acolyte, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Hocus Pocus. Subscribers hoping to make use of this early access should hit up disneystore.com/disneyplus/ on the second Wednesday of the month, from June to August.

Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'