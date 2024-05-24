Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer

Thanks to the Hulu on Disney Plus bundle, this summer’s going to be even more scorching for streaming subscribers, with the Mouse House’s two platforms offering up a multitude of movies and TV shows that are set to do their best to keep you out of the sun and on your sofa.

Disney Plus/Hulu has unveiled the full slate of original releases coming up over the summer months, stretching from May to August. May has already proven to be an epic month for anyone with a Disney subscription, what with Beatles documentary Let It Be landing on May 8 and new episodes of Doctor Who dropping every Friday (through June 21). Horror fans, don’t miss the Hulu debut of The First Omen on May 30!

June, meanwhile, kicks off on a high with the launch of The Acolyte on June 8. The latest live-action series set in the Star Wars franchise, this one takes place in the old days of the High Republic, starring Amandla Stenberg and from the creator of Russian Doll. Speaking of great TV, June 27 then sees the premiere of acclaimed comedy-drama The Bear season 3, so get ready to get back in kitchen!

July then delivers a new Descendants movie on July 12, the second run of underrated Marvel animated series Hit-Monkey on July 15, and another season of the Futurama revival on July 29. More details will be revealed for August at a later date, but we do know that Only Murders in the Building‘s fourth season kicks off on August 27.

Here’s the full line-up of summer streaming fun coming to Disney Plus and Hulu:

MAY

May 1: Shardlake (Hulu on Disney+)

Shardlake (Hulu on Disney+) May 4 : Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

: Star Wars: Tales of the Empire May 8 : Let it Be

: Let it Be May 10 : Doctor Who

: Doctor Who May 15 : Queen Rock Montreal – Streaming in IMAX Enhanced

: Queen Rock Montreal – Streaming in IMAX Enhanced May 15: Uncle Samsick (Hulu on Disney Plus)

Uncle Samsick (Hulu on Disney Plus) May 23 : The Kardashians Season 5 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: The Kardashians Season 5 (Hulu on Disney Plus) May 24 : The Beach Boys

: The Beach Boys May 29 : Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Hulu on Disney Plus) May 28 : Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4

: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4 May 30 : The First Omen (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: The First Omen (Hulu on Disney Plus) May 31: Jim Henson Idea Man

JUNE

June 4 at 6:00pm PT: Star Wars: The Acolyte

Star Wars: The Acolyte June 4: FX’s Clipped (Hulu on Disney Plus)

FX’s Clipped (Hulu on Disney Plus) June 7 : Queenie (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: Queenie (Hulu on Disney Plus) June 7 : Big City Greens: Spacecation

: Big City Greens: Spacecation June 7 : Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu on Disney Plus) June 9: Donald Duck Shorts: Crazy Over Daisy, Out on a Limb, DIY Duck – Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary

Donald Duck Shorts: Crazy Over Daisy, Out on a Limb, DIY Duck – Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary June 20 : Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Hulu on Disney Plus) June 25: Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu on Disney Plus)

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu on Disney Plus) June 27 : FX’s The Bear Season 3 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: FX’s The Bear Season 3 (Hulu on Disney Plus) June 28 : Ariel

: Ariel June 29: ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated

JULY

July: Bluey Minisodes

Bluey Minisodes July 11: Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Hulu on Disney Plus)

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Hulu on Disney Plus) July 12 : Descendants: The Rise of Red

: Descendants: The Rise of Red July 15 : Angels in the Outfield – Celebrating the 30th Anniversary

: Angels in the Outfield – Celebrating the 30th Anniversary July 15: Hit-Monkey Season 2 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

Hit-Monkey Season 2 (Hulu on Disney Plus) July 17: UnPrisoned Season 2 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

UnPrisoned Season 2 (Hulu on Disney Plus) July 29: Futurama Season 12 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

AUGUST

August 12 : Solar Opposites Season 5 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

: Solar Opposites Season 5 (Hulu on Disney Plus) August 22: Reasonable Doubt Season 2(Hulu on Disney Plus)

Reasonable Doubt Season 2(Hulu on Disney Plus) August 27: Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Hulu on Disney Plus)

In addition, Disney Plus users in the U.S. get an additional perk to make their subscription even more worthwhile: they’ll be granted early access to new merchandise at Disneystore.com! Upcoming merch we’ve been told to expect includes The Acolyte, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Hocus Pocus. Subscribers hoping to make use of this early access should hit up disneystore.com/disneyplus/ on the second Wednesday of the month, from June to August.

