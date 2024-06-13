Will there be ‘Inside Out 3’?

Inside Out was a major Pixar/Disney success, and the sequel is about to hit theaters. However, will we get Inside Out 3?

Inside Out premiered in 2015 and it was a huge hit, both with the critics and the audience. The film grossed $850.5 million worldwide, adding $122.2 million in DVD and Blu-ray sales, The Numbers reveals. The animation ticked all the Joy emotions in all the critics’ heads, because the film has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, being Certified Fresh with a rating of 98%. The audience thought the same, taking it to an 89% score.

Although it was very successful, Disney and Pixar spent a lot of time debating how or when to continue the story. The sequel arrives in theaters on June 14, nine years after the original. So, are there any chances for more?

Is Inside Out 3 confirmed?

The animated film series started with Riley as an eleven-year-old girl. The first one focused on her having her life turned upside down as she and her parents moved from Minnesota to San Francisco. The plot of the second film, despite the big gap between releases, takes place only one year after the first, as Riley is now 13, and she had turned 12 at the end of Inside Out. The first film followed Riley’s emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

Now that Riley is turning into a teenager, new emotions come swooping in, including Anxiety, Nostalgia, Embarrassment, and Envy. The initial plan from original director Pete Docter included many more emotions, but it was difficult to keep track of them. So far, Inside Out 3 isn’t confirmed, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen, especially since a TV series spinoff is reportedly in the works at Disney Plus.

If Inside Out 2 is successful at the box office, Disney might continue following Riley as a high schooler, and we all know how many emotions that implies. Director Kelsey Mann also gave an encouraging update, telling ComicBook, “One of my favorites is a location that we came up with called Procrastination Land,” Mann explained. “This is the land I definitely have, especially as a teen. It was a land which had a big sign that said ‘Procrastination Land,’ and then it said ‘Coming Soon.'” Sign us up for Inside Out 3 and Procrastination Land, please.

