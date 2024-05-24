TikTok video shows Penelope Featherington's style evolution
‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot

She's having her moment!
Cailyn Cox
Published: May 24, 2024 06:36 am

Bridgerton season 3 has been exciting for several reasons, though the steamy romance between Penelope and Colin is undoubtedly the main attraction. However, fans have also noticed that her style has evolved. Gone are the bright and bold colors of her previous outfits as she embraces more classic looks in neutral (and much more flattering) hues.

A TikTok video posted from the official Netflix account gave fans a look at Penelope’s style journey, focusing on some of her previous looks — no one can forget her yellow outfits! Miss Featherington has since banished saturated shades from her wardrobe in favor of soft greens and blues. Netflix captioned the short clip with the following message, “If anyone asks why TikTok is obsessed with color theory, just show them this video.” And Bridgerton fans have a lot to say about Penelope’s metamorphosis.

‘Bridgerton’ fans react to Penelope Featherington’s style

The comment section on the post is filled with fans who have praised Penelope Featherington’s latest fashion choices. “This season is the first time she hasn’t looked like she’s wearing Fruit Loops!” a fan wrote, and many people agree. “From citrus to slayyy,” a comment reads.

Her clothing from season 3 is also getting everyone’s stamp of approval. “Her blue dress in the library reminds me of a mix between cinderella and belle,” a fan wrote. Another TikTok user shared their views on her season 3 looks, writing, “I’m actually in LOVE with her new colors.” Other comments include, “The blue and green really bring out her eyes so much she’s so gorgeous,” and “Love the light sage … when she starts wearing light blue that’s a Bridgerton family color palette.”

May she never go back to her old ways!

Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to join the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.