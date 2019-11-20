Quentin Lance Returns In Promo For Next Episode Of Arrow

Another episode of Arrow season 8, another welcome return of a familiar face. This time, Paul Blackthorne is returning as Quentin Lance. A regular on the series for the first six years of its run, the Star City cop ultimately sacrificed his own life for the Earth-2 doppelganger of his dead daughter when he took a bullet meant for Laurel. Now, however, he’s back as if he never died in the first place. And only Oliver Queen knows something is up.

As this preview teases, episode 8×06 “Reset” sees the Emerald Archer finding himself in a slightly different alternate reality in which Quentin managed to survive his gunshot wound and is still alive in 2019. No one else thinks this is odd though, which leads our hero to suspect that this is another one of the Monitor’s cosmic tests.

What’s more, “Reset” will also deal with the fallout of Team Arrow discovering that Lyla has been secretly working with the Monitor all along, which sets up her role as Harbinger in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. Meanwhile, Quentin’s return will allow the now-redeemed Laurel to put her past regrets to bed.

Here’s the episode’s official synopsis:

“YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Maya Houston.”

“Reset” is the second-to-last episode prior to the winter break. “Purgatory” airs on December 3rd before the show takes a week off as Stephen Amell takes part in the “Crisis” crossover. Arrow returns as part of the event on January 14th and after that, two episodes remain – the backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries and the grand series finale.

Be sure to catch Arrow 8×06 on The CW next Tuesday, November 26th.