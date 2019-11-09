The CW Reveals Airdate For Arrow Series Finale

Arrow fans, we now know exactly how long we’ve got before we say goodbye to the show that started the Arrowverse forever. Today, The CW revealed the airdate for the much-anticipated finale to the shortened 10-episode eighth season of the Emerald Archer’s series. And it’s coming in January.

The last ever outing for Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen will broadcast at 9:00 PM ET on January 28th. What’s more, the episode will be preceded by an hour-long retrospective look at the DC TV series, which airs on The CW at 8:00 PM. The Hollywood Reporter, while unveiling the news, wrote that the special will recap the major events of the show to date as well as previewing the grand finale.

The fourth episode of season 8 just aired this Tuesday and from now on the run will be affected by a few gaps in the schedules. After a week off, the following three episodes will then arrive, including the midseason finale. Arrow then returns after the Christmas break with the penultimate installment of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Two more episodes follow and then the Green Arrow hangs up his bow and quiver for good.

The contents of the final episodes of the show are currently shrouded in secrecy. We’ve heard several times though that Ollie is destined to die in “Crisis,” but that doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense considering the two leftover episodes that Amell will certainly be in. It’s looking likely that the hero will manage to change the fate the Monitor has foretold for him, or at least hold it off by a couple of weeks.

What we do know is that the Arrow series finale is titled “Fadeout” and is written by showrunner Beth Schwartz and EP Marc Guggenheim and directed by veteran James Bamford. Thanks to a censored pic of the script’s last page shared by Guggenheim, we know the final two words spoken on the show are “… of possibility.” Who speaks them and what the context is we’re yet to find out. But we’ll know on January 28th.