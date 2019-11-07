Stephen Amell Has Worn His Arrow Costume For The Last Time

We’re not even halfway through the shortened 10-episode run, but production on Arrow‘s eighth and final season is already winding down. For fans of the show, the Twitter feed of star Stephen Amell has acted as a step-by-step guide to the progress of the season and today, the actor has revealed that the series has just reached a major milestone, as he’s worn his Green Arrow costume for the final time.

“Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit,” Amell wrote, alongside an image of himself from the night shoot decked out in his full suit for the final ever occasion. Sorry, I’ve just got something in my eye…

Arrow Star Stephen Amell Has Worn His Superhero Costume For The Last Time 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Amell later updated his fans with a follow-up tweet that revealed he’d just changed out of the costume for the last time. As Kevin Hart says, “noooooo!”

Just took my boots off for the last time. pic.twitter.com/GO1C9bPrjR — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 7, 2019

The series finale, which is in production now, will be titled “Fadeout” and is confirmed to feature the return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, for the first time since the actress vacated the show at the end of season 7. EP Marc Guggenheim has teased several more “old friends” stopping by for the farewell party as well. One of these is Paul Blackthorne (Quentin Lance).

Episode 4 just aired this week, so from now on the release schedule will be a bit of more scattered, with the finale not airing until next year. In the meantime, though, we’ve got a major role for Amell to look forward to in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Though “look forward to” might not be the right term, seeing as Oliver Queen is foretold to meet his fate in the big Arrowverse crossover. Clearly things aren’t as they seem, however, as there’s still two more Arrow episodes to go after the event concludes.