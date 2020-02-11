Ralph Meet His Future Wife In New Flash Photos

Ever since Hartley Sawyer’s Ralph Dibny debuted on The Flash back in season 4, fans knew he was destined to meet his wife and partner in crime-solving on the show at some point. Season 5 ended with a tease that the future Mrs. Dibny was on the way and now, after Ralph has spent all season looking for her as part of a missing person’s case, Sue Dearborn is making her debut, in the suitably-titled “A Girl Named Sue.”

Ahead of the episode’s arrival next week, you can now catch your first look at Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue in the gallery below. “A Girl Named Sue” will also introduce another key character, though. Namely, Eva McCulloch, the gender-flipped second Mirror Master, who was teased in the midseason premiere, as played by Efrat Dor. It’s previously been revealed that Iris West-Allen will form a surprising alliance with the quantum engineer, whose husband Joseph Carver is the head of the evil Black Hole organization.

Along with these images, the synopsis for the episode has also been released, which hints that Ralph will be whisked away on a “daring adventure” when he meets Sue, who turns out to be more of a handful than he expected. How soon will sparks fly between these two lovebirds, do we think?

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612). Original airdate 2/18/2020.

Tonight’s episode of The Flash is the Valentine’s-themed “Love Is a Battlefield,” which sees the return of both Amunet Black and Goldface. You can then catch episode 6×12 “A Girl Named Sue” on The CW next Tuesday, February 18th.