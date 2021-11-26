‘Rangers of the New Republic’ story ideas could be used in ‘The Mandalorian’

The production line of Star Wars content in the works for Disney Plus means that there’s always been at least one show in front of cameras at any given time, but based on recent comments made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Rangers of the New Republic isn’t one of them.

The Book of Boba Fett shot at the studio’s California soundstages last year, and when production had wrapped on the iconic bounty hunter’s solo series, Obi-Wan Kenobi moved in. Meanwhile, Andor was shooting in the United Kingdom at the same time Ewan McGregor was slipping back into his Jedi robes, with The Mandalorian currently in front of cameras as Ahsoka gathers a cast, waiting in the wings.

Once Gina Carano was given the boot, the chances of Rangers of the New Republic actually happening became virtually nonexistent. However, Kennedy did admit to Empire that some story elements that had been developed for The Mandalorian spinoff could be incorporated into other Disney Plus exclusives, including Din Djarin’s intergalactic odyssey.

Rangers of the New Republic was set to be closest to The Mandalorian from a narrative perspective given that Carano and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga were expected to be the two leads, so it makes sense for the concepts to be recycled and reused somewhere else.