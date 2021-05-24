Rangers Of The Republic Reportedly Being Rebooted, May Happen Without Gina Carano

Disney and Lucasfilm may not be moving forward on Rangers of the New Republic at the moment, but the Star Wars show hasn’t officially been canceled, at least not yet.

It’s not as if the streaming exclusive was well into active development, with details remaining incredibly scarce to the point that they were virtually non-existent. It was revealed to be part of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s universe adjacent to The Mandalorian, and the former said that it would be set right after Return of the Jedi, but that was about the extent of the information made public.

Rangers of the New Republic wasn’t even confirmed to be a starring vehicle for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, although that’s what everyone was expecting after season 2 of The Mandalorian heavy-handedly outlined that she was, in fact, a ranger of the New Republic. There was talk that another character would simply be swapped in to replace the deposed Carano once she was fired, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now reports that Rangers of the New Republic might undergo something of an internal reboot and find itself refitted with a slightly different concept. Taking to his Patreon account, he shared the following:

“Rangers of New Republic is being rebooted and may still happen without Gina but similar concept.”

It wouldn’t be too difficult to pull off, either, because it would only take the introduction of a couple of new faces and maybe a subplot or two to reintroduce the idea into The Mandalorian mythology without tying it to Cara Dune, and we’ve got The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka also occupying the same timeline to provide plenty of opportunities towards making it happen.