Less than a week after its launch, Amazon’s hit new series Reacher has been renewed for its second season.

The show’s first season, based on the book Killing Floor by Lee Child, launched on Feb. 4 and quickly climbed to the top of the Prime Video streaming service charts.

The story follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who winds up involved in a murder conspiracy after arriving in the town of Margrave, Georgia.

Fans have been loving Reacher since its launch with its average rating on service clocking in at 4.7 out of 5. It only took a day for the show to become one of Prime Video’s most successful ever, breaching the top five most-watched shows globally.

Of the show’s renewal, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke detailed why she believes the show has resonated with so many.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series. The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.” Via Amazon Studios head, Jennifer Salke

ITS OFFICIAL. #ReacherOnPrime will be back for Season 2. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/AZqL16yipa — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 8, 2022

If you’re yet to check out this new series that is dominating streaming for yourself then you can catch all eight episodes live now on Prime Video.

No further details were revealed regarding when Reacher season two will begin production.