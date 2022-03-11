‘Reacher’ sets a major first for Prime Video

Amazon’s Reacher tv series, a new take on the Jack Reacher veteran character that Tom Cruise once played, is getting a second season, and just became the first Amazon series ever to top Nielsen’s streaming service content rankings.

Today Variety reported the Alan Ritchson-helmed project came in at the top spot on the list from Feb. 7-13, with 1.5 billion minutes watched during its first full week of availability. Nielsen noted the audience for the project was 58 percent male, but also noted it had a younger demographic of streamers, in the 18-34 and 35-49 age ranges.

Projects just below it on the top 10 included Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, Ozark, and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. Ritchson reacted very positively to the news, and said via Instagram today the series is open to every person.

“There’s one line from Killing Floor (the book season 1 of Reacher is based on) I vehemently disagree with. Lee Child writes, ‘if you see a bandwagon it’s too late to get on.’ Well this bandwagon belongs to Reacher, so you can bet it’s big enough for all of us. Thanks for making Reacher the most watched show in the world. If you haven’t binged it yet … all aboard.”

No information is public on when a second season will be available, as of this story being filed. For Amazon, the pickup was obvious; as we reported last month, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said the show had a phenomenal start.