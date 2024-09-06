‘Reacher’ spin-off cast, plot, potential release window, and more

Reacher is such a huge hit for Prime Video that season 3 was renewed even before season 2 even aired. And anyone who’s seen the action thriller can testify that Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher would be nothing without his no-nonsense partner, Frances Neagley.

Recommended Videos

Riding on that wave of success, information has come out that a spin-off for Reacher is in the works, and will be centered on the fan-favorite Neagley. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Reacher spin-off about?

Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher books series by Lee Child. Each season adapts a book in the series and follows former U.S. Army officer Jack Reacher as he travels across the U.S. and often finds himself in tough situations. Season 1 of Reacher was a hit and introduced the character of Frances Neagley, a former military colleague of Reacher’s. As such, the spin-off show for Reacher will be titled Neagley and is centered around the character.

Neagley played a big role in the second season, as she and Reacher established their dynamic as a charismatic duo. She was one of his closest confidantes due to their shared history in the Army’s 110th Military Police Special Investigations Unit and fans loved her no-nonsense attitude.

Neagley, and Maria Sten’s performance of the character, were so well received by audiences, that Amazon confirmed that she was returning in the third season when it was announced that it would be adapting the book Persuader, which she doesn’t appear in. While fans are concerned about what it would mean for her dynamic with Reacher if she leaves for her own show, there’s no character in the Reacher universe better suited to helm a spin-off. However, it is still unclear what exactly the spin-off will be about, as it is still in the early stages of development.

Cast, crew, and release window for the Reacher spin-off

Aside from Sten in the titular role reports from Deadline say that Alan Ritchson will also be making guest appearances as Jack Reacher. No other cast members have been confirmed.

Nick Santora, the showrunner of Reacher, will be teaming up with Nicholas Wooton to produce and show-run Neagley. The two previously worked together on Prison Break. Other executive producers on Neagley include Lee Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner, who all worked on Reacher, as well as Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, and Matt Thunell from Skydance Television, the same company that works on Reacher.

There isn’t an official release date or any detailed news on the plot yet, as it is yet to be greenlit by Amazon. However, reports say that development is on the fast track. Amazon has also had previous success with turning popular shows into franchises such as the various spin-offs for The Boys.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy