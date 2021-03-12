Home / tv

First Reactions To The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Are Very Positive

Both shows might be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and headlined by a pair of popular title characters that fans have got to know pretty well over the years, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be held to an altogether different set of standards than WandaVision.

The MCU’s first Disney Plus exclusive series is easily one of the best small screen efforts of the year so far, delivering a reality-bending exploration of grief surrounding Wanda Maximoff failing to cope with the lifetime of tragedy that’s befallen her on an all too regular basis, threatening the very fate of the world in the process.

As for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promises a return to the standard formula that’s served the comic book franchise so well over the last thirteen years. Based on the footage we’ve seen already, the six-episode series is set to operate as a classic odd couple buddy adventure laced with superhero trappings, featuring all the witty barbs, sharp one-liners and explosive action fans have come to expect.

The first episode premieres a week from today, and the reactions are now beginning to roll in. Needless to say, they’re overwhelmingly positive, and you can check them out down below.

Of course, nobody’s going to hop online and completely blast the show for fear that they won’t get early access to anything else, but the MCU has a phenomenal track record of giving audiences exactly what they want, and based on the faith and goodwill that Kevin Feige’s outfit has earned so far, there’s no reason to expect The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to be anything less than massively enjoyable.

