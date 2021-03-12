First Reactions To The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Are Very Positive

Both shows might be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and headlined by a pair of popular title characters that fans have got to know pretty well over the years, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be held to an altogether different set of standards than WandaVision.

The MCU’s first Disney Plus exclusive series is easily one of the best small screen efforts of the year so far, delivering a reality-bending exploration of grief surrounding Wanda Maximoff failing to cope with the lifetime of tragedy that’s befallen her on an all too regular basis, threatening the very fate of the world in the process.

As for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promises a return to the standard formula that’s served the comic book franchise so well over the last thirteen years. Based on the footage we’ve seen already, the six-episode series is set to operate as a classic odd couple buddy adventure laced with superhero trappings, featuring all the witty barbs, sharp one-liners and explosive action fans have come to expect.

The first episode premieres a week from today, and the reactions are now beginning to roll in. Needless to say, they’re overwhelmingly positive, and you can check them out down below.

I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021

The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021

Everyone is going to come into #FalconAndWinterSoldier expecting big, visceral action and the first episode delivers on that expectation. It also delivered a couple of character moments that gave me chills. — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) March 12, 2021

The first episode of THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER is exactly what you think it'll be, but that's not a bad thing. If you like this world and like these characters, you will like this. It's exactly what's been advertised: more Marvel, but shaped like a television show now. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 12, 2021

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I saw the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and dug it! The opening action sequence is very cool, has a surprise appearance, and I like where the story is going as we get deeper into Sam And Bucky's backstory. pic.twitter.com/J2XOv5UKzt — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 12, 2021

Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, “Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about,” moment. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 12, 2021

Exciting news: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier gets off to a kick-ass start with its first episode. Its high-flying action is perfectly worthy of the MCU, and the emotional stakes are set up well. It also has some cool surprises in store, so be spoiler-phobic! #TFATWS #Marvel pic.twitter.com/7nwm8dKdOw — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 12, 2021

Of course, nobody’s going to hop online and completely blast the show for fear that they won’t get early access to anything else, but the MCU has a phenomenal track record of giving audiences exactly what they want, and based on the faith and goodwill that Kevin Feige’s outfit has earned so far, there’s no reason to expect The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to be anything less than massively enjoyable.