Watch: Sam And Bucky Become Co-Workers In New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Promo

Now that WandaVision is over and done with, it’s time to turn our attention towards Marvel’s next Disney Plus original, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is less than two weeks away from debuting on the streaming service. And with the final marketing push underway, the studio has released a new promo for the series which, in the words of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in this trailer, looks damn good.

The preview puts the focus on the prickly dynamic between the aforementioned Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. They might have been the trusted lieutenants of Captain America, but the two superheroes have always got on each other’s nerves in previous appearances. Now that Steve Rogers isn’t around anymore, though, they’re going to have to learn to work together. But first they need to define their relationship. In a fun scene showcased in this teaser, Bucky tells Sam: “We’re not a team… or partners.” Sam then decides on the right word, saying they’re “co-workers.”

When we last saw the pair, Old Man Steve handed his shield and the mantle of Cap to Sam, with Bucky seemingly OK with his friend’s choice. It’ll be interesting to see if Falcon digs deeper into this and we get to find out what he really thinks of Sam becoming the next Sentinel of Liberty over him. In any case, the U.S. government is going to appoint their own Cap – Wyatt Russell’s John Walker AKA U.S. Agent.

Though they’re not featured in this trailer, the Disney Plus show will also bring back Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, who’s once again determined to rid the world of superheroes. Thankfully, Sam and Bucky have an old ally in their corner – Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), last seen in Captain America: Civil War. And at the end of the six episodes, we’re looking forward to seeing Mackie suit up in that Cap uniform.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday, March 19th on D+.