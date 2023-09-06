‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saved my marriage’: Meredith Marks offers update on marriage with husband Seth

Meredith Marks returned to our screens on September 5 when the 4th season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered on Bravo and she shared ahead of the show’s premiere that her marriage with Seth Marks is thriving.

The show has documented the ups and downs of the couple, who’ve been married since 1996 and share three children together. During season 1, the couple separated as they admitted that they’d grown apart for some time. Marks said they were both focusing on their own businesses and they had their three children, so they never spent time nurturing their relationship. During an episode, she revealed that they were just so disconnected and had allowed hostility and resentment to build up.

The couple went to couples counseling and worked on their relationship, and Marks later told People that the show saved their marriage. She shared that being forced to confront their problems and talk about them meant that they were able to fix their relationship. “It sounds crazy, but Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saved my marriage,” she said. “The show really forces you to be very introspective and really think about the things you say and how they impact other people.”

Now, the couple is launching their very own relationship podcast, Hanging by a Thread. Marks told People ahead of the season 4 premiere of RHOSLC that while working closely on the podcast together might lead to some bickering between the couple, their relationship is stronger than ever. “It’s a podcast about relationships because we’re perpetually hanging by a thread, even though I will say our relationship is better than it’s ever been,” she shared. “I think all relationships are somewhat perpetually hanging by a thread. But it’s interesting working together.”

“We haven’t had that many fights about it, but sometimes it’s like, ‘Well, you said you’d handle this,’” she continued. “It’s irritation. Nothing major.”

During the season 4 premiere, Marks defended her relationship as she accused Whitney Rose of making fun of her and Seth taking a bath together. “You don’t go after my marriage,” she said. “You don’t go after my bathtub. I mean, the only thing she left out was my children!” The bathtub comment came up again later in the episode as Marks confronted Rose about her remarks and accused her of making a “dig on my marriage and a dig on my bathtub.” Although she didn’t start the season off on good terms with Rose, Marks did seem to want to move past her longtime feud with Lisa Barlow.