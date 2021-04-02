Regé-Jean Page Exits Bridgerton, Won’t Return For Season 2

Steamy period drama Bridgerton turned out to be one of Netflix’s biggest ever original TV shows when it arrived over the Christmas season last year. And even now, several months later, it continues to trend on the platform’s charts across the globe. As such, it doesn’t come as much surprise that the streaming giant is working on a second season.

Given that the first run was based on author Julia Quinn’s first entry in her book series, The Duke and I, the next outing will take its inspiration from The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second novel. Further details on what, exactly, we can expect to see remain scarce, but with season 2 set to begin shooting in the UK this spring, we imagine we’ll learn more soon. However, one thing we can confirm that we won’t be seeing is the return of star Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset.

At least, that’s according to the show’s official Twitter account, which brings word today that he won’t be back for more. You can see the tweet in question for yourself below, along with the message that it brought us.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” Lady Whistedown wrote. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Deadline writes that their sources say the plan was always for Page to only do a single season and the outlet notes that his character will still be referenced in the upcoming run. The actor, meanwhile, released a statement to Variety about his exit, saying the following:

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page says. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he continues. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

While it’s certainly sad to see him go, those familiar with the books probably saw this coming and it’s not as if Bridgerton doesn’t have a terrific cast still in place to carry on with the show’s story and ensure its success. Page’s absence will be felt, no doubt, but we’re confident that the series will continue to be a major hit for Netflix in the years to come.