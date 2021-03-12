Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Photos Tease Netflix’s Show, Cast Revealed

Fans of Capcom’s illustrious survival horror series are being spoiled for choice this year.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a new animated show coming exclusively to Netflix in 2021, is just one of many noteworthy projects in the pipeline intended to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary in style. There is, of course, another installment in the mainline video game series, as well as a live-action movie to look forward to, and it’s the first of these for which new information has been dropped today.

While plot details remain scarce, it’s known that Infinite Darkness will mark the return of protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, both of whom have been recruited to investigate a fresh bioweapon threat. Beyond that, the only other revelation we’ve had is that the pair’s reunion takes place several years after the events of Raccoon City. That being the case, both heroes look markedly older than what you may be used to, with the former, in particular, not appearing too dissimilar to his design in Resident Evil 6.

Check out the newly-released images down below for yourself and you’ll see what we mean:

Alongside the above, Netflix also confirmed that actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will be returning to voice Leon and Claire respectively, reprising their roles from 2019’s critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake.

As far as release dates are concerned, nothing specific has been provided so far, so it remains to be seen whether Infinite Darkness will precede September’s theatrical reboot or arrive after it. An irrelevant ordering if we’re to assume neither is related in any meaningful way, but we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires over the next few months.

For now, all eyes are on Resident Evil Village, which comes to consoles and PC on May 7th. See here for all the latest developments on that front.