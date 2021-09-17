Rey May Return In Future Disney Plus Star Wars Shows

Earlier this year we got reports that Daisy Ridley was in negotiations with Disney to reprise the role of Rey Skywalker in a Star Wars project, with the rumor mill saying this would take place in The Mandalorian‘s third season. The problem with that is that her inclusion just wouldn’t make sense chronologically, as the show is set two decades before the sequel trilogy.

But this bit of gossip has returned once more, with a source now telling us that Disney and Lucasfilm are trying to figure out how Rey might fit into future Disney Plus shows.

These would have to be set after The Rise of Skywalker, a period that’s currently unexplored territory for the franchise. However, that will change very soon as the Star Wars: Visions episode ‘The Ninth Jedi’ will see if the galaxy has settled back into peace after the battle of Exegol. The canonic status of Visions is unclear, but the rule that writers cannot go beyond The Rise of Skywalker has clearly been rescinded.

Uncorking that particular bottle may mean that the basic outline of where the galactic saga goes next has been decided, opening the door for more post-Exegol stories. After all, the open-ended ending of The Rise of Skywalker with Rey taking on the name Skywalker and constructing her own yellow lightsaber indicates she’s got adventures ahead of her and I’d like to see them.

The big question is whether she’d be better served with a Rey series or as a guest star in other shows. Lucasfilm may want to explore her story in future movies, so perhaps some single-episode cameos that hint at what she’s doing that build to a big-screen return could be the way forward.

More on this, and other Star Wars news, as and when we hear it.