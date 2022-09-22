We didn’t get a heroic ending for Kim Wexler, or for that matter, anyone involved in Better Call Saul.

For all those that feared for Wexler’s safety throughout the latter seasons of Better Call Saul — and even more so for those who felt Rhea Seehorn deserved and should have earned an Emmy or three — get ready to give her a hero’s welcome. And start rooting for her to finally get that elusive Emmy — or maybe multiples, depending on when the new show debuts as the second half of Better Call Saul will be eligible for awards next year, too.

After its gorgeous homerun of a series finale, co-creator Vince Gilligan declared that he was ready to leave the Breaking Bad universe behind after 15 years of making both shows for AMC.

Yet he didn’t say he’d leave it all behind, and now we know what the next step is for both Gilligan and Seehorn. The duo is teaming up for a new series that’s already been given the go-ahead for two full seasons before it’s even begun shooting.

“After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” Gilligan told Deadline. “It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her.”

While Gilligan will be the, as of now, untitled show’s executive producer and showrunner, he’ll also be reuniting with Diane Mercer, who worked on all three of Breaking Bad, El Camino, and Better Call Saul.

On top of that, Gilligan is teaming up with several more folks he made magic with in the past, including Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who helped sell both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, something Gilligan was extremely ecstatic about.

“And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, longtime partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them,” he said.

Details of the show are still a bit shrouded in mystery, which is fitting since reports have it linked to The Twilight Zone in its vibe and world-building, “bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way,” according to Deadline. So perhaps Gilligan is returning to his supernatural roots as an X-Files writer.

You can catch more Seehorn in the current short-form digital series, Cooper’s Bar, which she directed and executive produced while also garnering some great reviews itself.