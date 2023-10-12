‘RHONY’: Who is would-be housewife Lizzy Savetsky, and why did she quit the show?

When the new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City was announced, excitement was abound. The reboot felt like a fresh start, with a more diverse ensemble of ladies than we’d ever seen in all the years the show was on. As it turns out, though, not all the cast members made it onto the screen.

Lizzy Savetsky is now known as the housewife who never was, having left RHONY after filming began. As a result, her face never got to appear on the show, although true fans are all very aware of her casting. Following the ever-developing events of reality TV can be tiring, but it’s undoubtedly necessary to satisfy folks’ curiosity.

While most know Savetsky’s name by now, they may not know much about her personal life, or exactly why she quit the show. Situations like this can be tricky, but luckily, Savetsky has made it a point to speak out on the subject and give her version of events. That said, first things first.

Who is Lizzy Savetsky?

While becoming a RHONY cast member would certainly have skyrocketed Lizzy Savetsky’s popularity, that doesn’t mean she’s not doing well for herself. Born in Texas, this would-be housewife is a digital influencer (when are they not?), with a website that she uses to “advocate for causes that are close to her heart.”

Savetsky is also known for using her social media platforms to share lifestyle content, especially regarding fashion and motherhood. The influencer has three children and is currently married to Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon. If you followed her on social media, you’d already know that, as she often posts videos and photos with her family.

Why did Lizzy Savetsky leave The Real Housewives of New York City?

The news about Savetsky’s departure from RHONY came as a shock to many, especially when we dive into the reasoning behind the situation. As she explained in a statement, Savetsky was allegedly being a victim of antisemitism and because of that, she opted to quit the show. The influencer didn’t specify who those attacks were coming from, but it’s safe to assume that they happened online.

On top of that, Page Six indicates that Savetsky left after a disagreement with her fellow cast mate, Brynn Whitfield, that involved a discussion about racial slurs. In a statement given to People, Bravo had much less to say about her departure, claiming it was the result of an agreement between both parties.