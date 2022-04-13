Rian Johnson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are reuniting for ‘Poker Face’

Rian Johnson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt go way back, with the pair collaborating on Johnson’s 2005 breakout movie Brick and 2012’s Looper. Johnson even found time to squeeze voiceover cameos for Gordon-Levitt into Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out.

Now they’re back together for Poker Face, a new mystery drama that’ll air on Peacock. Gordon-Levitt will star opposite Orange is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne in a show written and directed by Johnson, his first full project for television.

Both Johnson and Gordon-Levitt are seeing major upswings in their careers at the moment. In early 2021, Johnson inked an incredibly good deal with Netflix, which splashed out $450m on two sequels to Knives Out. The first of these, Knives Out 2 will release in late 2022 and see Daniel Craig reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc along with a star-studded cast that includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, and Kate Hudson.

Lionsgate

Gordon-Levitt is also riding high. He’s currently starring as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped on Showtime and was recently cast as Johnny Carson in the upcoming show King of Late Night, which is searching for a network.

There are no details on when Poker Face will go before the cameras. Scheduling this could be tricky, as Netflix would surely like Johnson to begin work on Knives Out 3 as soon as possible to recoup their huge investment in the franchise. That, and Gordon-Levitt being constantly in demand, means we may not see the show debut on Peacock until sometime in late 2023 or even 2024.

More on Poker Face as we hear it.