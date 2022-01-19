‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 set to join Hulu in February

Rick and Morty fans got their last taste of new content during 2021 and, while there is nothing new to report right now, those who missed season five will have a new place to catch the action.

As part of their February 2022 offerings, Hulu will be adding Rick and Morty Season 5 to its streaming service. Previously, this season was only available to stream via Adult Swim, but now it’s set to find a new home on Hulu.

Fans can enjoy the season on Hulu when it joins the service on Feb. 5. All 10 episodes will be added, meaning there are roughly five hours of content to binge. On top of this, the previous four seasons can also be found on the streaming service making it the perfect place to rewatch everything Rick and Morty has to offer.

Rick and Morty’s latest season continued with the winning formula of obscure stories full of great jokes but with an overarching story that is far more serious. While there is no date for season six, it has been reported that both seasons six and seven are currently in development and will launch in the coming years.

During a panel at Adult Swim’s 2021 Festival it was said that season six of the show will be coming during 2022 but fans will have to sit tight and await an official confirmation of its exact release date.

For now, Hulu is becoming the new home for all Rick and Morty content so don’t miss your chance to binge the series following Feb. 5.