Given Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s creative track record, the sixth season of Rick and Morty should be ready for release sometime in 2023. Though, based on a new report by TV Line, the next outing might also arrive as early as late 2022.

In an article outlining the future of several prominent TV shows, Matt Mitovich claimed that production on the next season of Rick and Morty is in full swing at Adult Swim, with the series expected to return “later this year.”

The story doesn’t reveal any more details on the matter, but the production studio must have finally figured out how to schedule the series if Rick and his grandson are indeed returning for another adventure, no more than a year since their previous run.

As most of you will know, the first season premiered in late 2013 and through early 2014. Roiland and Harmon then released a 10-episode follow-up in July 2015, a little more than a year after the first season. For the next two seasons, Rick and Morty fans suffered two-year waiting periods, though the latest season five came out a year after its predecessor.

If this report turns out to be true, and you should definitely take it with a pinch of salt for the time being, then the creatives haven’t wasted any time getting into the nitty-gritty of the next chapter.

The season five finale ended on a cliffhanger that broke apart Rick’s Central Finite Curve, freeing Evil Morty into alternate universes where his grandpa isn’t the smartest guy in the universe.

With how things stand, god only knows where the narrative goes from here. But regardless of whatever twists the show may have up its sleeves, we’re definitely stoked to see the continuation of the journey.