The team behind Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings of Power has officially addressed the racist hate that has been directed at the show and its cast since it premiered at the start of this month.

In a three-part statement, the team issued a statement condemning the racism, threats, and harassment that have been directed at castmates of the show. The statement explains that the world crafted by Tolkien was always meant to be multi-cultural and BIPOC in the fantasy world are here to stay.

We stand in solidarity with our cast. #YouAreAllWelcomeHere pic.twitter.com/HLIQdyqLmr — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 7, 2022

“We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it. JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural. A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. Rings of Power reflects that. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in Middle-Earth and they are here to stay. Finally, all our love and fellowship go out to the fans supporting us, especially fans of color who are themselves being attacked simply for existing in this fandom. We see you, your bravery, and endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancams, fan art, and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose. You are valid, you are loved and you belong. You are an integral part of the LOTR family — thanks for having our backs.”



This story is still developing…