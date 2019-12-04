Dwayne Johnson Cuddles With Baby Yoda In Adorable New Photo

Let it be known that Baby Yoda has taken over the Internet. This is The Child’s world now, and we all just live in it.

As The Mandalorian nears its fifth episode on Disney+, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared a frankly hilarious meme on Instagram. It’s essentially a Photoshopped version of Johnson’s 2018 post commemorating the birth of his daughter, only this one features little Baby Yoda, safely nestled in The Rock’s bulging arms.

With Jumanji: The Next Level right around the corner (ETA: December 11th), Johnson also took the opportunity to poke fun at his co-star Kevin Hart, and essentially continued their long-running trolling match by referring to Baby Yoda – or The Child, or The Asset – as Hart’s brother.

Here’s the caption:

Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support. Can’t wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @kevinhart4real.

You only need to take a quick glance at Dwayne Johnson or Kevin Hart’s respective Instagram feeds to see evidence of their back-and-forth banter. Back in October, Hart donned a Halloween costume inspired by The Rock of the ’90s, complete with black turtleneck, gold chain, jeans, and a fanny pack. Meanwhile, Johnson has been posting snippets from the ongoing Jumanji press tour, including one rather bizarre image of The Rock’s head Photoshopped onto Kevin Hart’s body…

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian continues to Disney+ this Friday with Chapter 5. And while we’re fast approaching the show’s finale, don’t fret; word is Jon Favreau and the Powers That Be already have a road map for season 2… and beyond.

Toss in the imminent launch of The Rise of Skywalker, and Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order, and it’s a very, very exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. Long may that continue.