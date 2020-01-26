Rogue One Prequel TV Show Will Reportedly Premiere Next Year

After the recent success of The Mandalorian, it seems that Lucasfilm now has every reason to push forward with their plans for a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spinoff show. And while news on the upcoming Disney Plus series has been a little slow these past few months, it seems that the first episode could premiere as soon as next year.

A new article from Variety offers an update on the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff, which was recently reported to be put on hold for rewrites. A few paragraphs into the piece, however, you’ll also find a brief bit of intel on that other Disney Plus Star Wars show that’s currently in the works, the Cassian Andor prequel.

Variety relays word from multiple sources that “it would be safe to assume that the Rogue One prequel series centered on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor will premiere on the streamer in 2021.” Given the Obi-Wan Kenobi show’s recent delay, it’s therefore looking very likely that the Cassian series will be the next live-action Star Wars show to debut after last year’s The Mandalorian.

As it stands, details on the spinoff are still pretty vague, though an early plot summary teased a “rousing spy thriller” that will “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

We also have official confirmation that Alan Tudyk will reprise his role as K-2SO from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but the rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

Regardless, we still have plenty of time for further details before the show’s eventual premiere, but in the meantime, the second season of The Mandalorian has already begun filming, and is expected to come out later this year.