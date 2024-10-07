‘Roller Jam’, Joanna Gaines and an Olympics legend: How to watch new dance competition hosted by Jordin Sparks

Chip and Joanna Gaines have ventured outside of their world of pretty home designs. The husband-and-wife duo, known for their home renovation skills, have temporarily put down their toolbelts to help produce a new reality television show, Roller Jam, the first of its kind dedicated to roller skating competitions.

Roller Jam Episode 101 takes place at Quixote Studios on February 28, 2024, in St. Rose, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring)

For those wondering, roller skating competitions are real — there’s just never been a reality television show about them. The six-episode series, which premieres on Max on Oct. 10, will showcase the 10 best roller skating teams in the country. Each week, the teams will compete in routines inspired by the decades.

American Idol alum Jordan Sparks is the host of the show, where one lucky winner will receive $150,000 along with a $10,000 donation to their local roller rink. The contestants will be evaluated by national figure skating champion and U.S. Olympian Johnny Weir, roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson, and a lineup of celebrity guest judges, including Debbie Gibson and Joanna herself.

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Roller Jam will premiere on Max on Thursday, Oct. 10. One episode will air weekly, with the finale on November 14.

The Roller Jam teams will hail from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, and St. Louis. In a statement to Variety, Chip and Joanna expressed their hope that this nostalgic, family-friendly reality show will resonate with audiences of all ages. “Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” the couple said.

Chip, 49, and Joanna, 46, rose to fame after their home renovation show, Fixer Upper, premiered on HGTV in 2013. Since then, they’ve expanded their brand with a home decor line at Target, a lifestyle magazine called the Magnolia Journal, and the Magnolia Network television channel.

It’s not completely surprising that the Texas couple chose to produce a roller skating show, as Joanna is clearly a fan of the sport. On April 19, she posted a video to Instagram showcasing her skating skills by trotting upstairs, swinging a golf club, and playing basketball with skates on. She captioned the post, “Rollin’ into 46!”

Roller Jam Cast

Meet the cast of Roller Jam:

Host, Jordin Sparks

Judging panel: National figure skating champion and U.S. Olympian Johnny Weir and roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson

Special guest judges: Pepa, Michelle Williams, Maureen McCormick, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Debbie Gibson, and Joanna Gaines.

