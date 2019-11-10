New Fan Art Shows Us Ronda Rousey As The MCU’s She-Hulk

Fan art is a wonderful thing. It lets us go wild with our imaginations, expanding on established universes or even inventing our own concepts all together. In anticipation of the new Disney Plus series She-Hulk, one particularly devoted artist has immortalized Ronda Rousey (The Expendables 3 and Furious 7) in an impressive piece of concept art which shows her as the titular heroine.

Like many of you, we’ve been wondering who’ll be playing the green beastette (it’s a word, we looked it up), with speculation about who’s being eyed up for the part running rampant. Disney have apparently now got their lead writer, so we’re all waiting with bated breath to find out who’ll be their leading lady. In the meantime, the artist known as Olivia Design has put together this great image for their Instagram page, which you can see below.

Now, we don’t know about the rest of you, but looking at this, we can definitely see how Rousey would be a fantastic choice for the role. She is, after all, a mixed martial arts superstar who turned to acting. While she might not have made many appearances on screen recently, Olivia Design’s concept art makes her look – as the Instagram post says – completely “badass.”

With her muscular tone and skills in fighting, it’s not hard to imagine how easily she could become She-Hulk. With just a bit of green paint and a mean-looking stance, Rousey would almost certainly fit the bill. We’re pretty sure she wouldn’t even need the gloves on. With those green mitts of hers, she’ll easily be able to smash both the glass ceiling and people’s faces. Unless anybody else has any better ideas? We’re all ears.