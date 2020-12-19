Rosario Dawson Reacts To The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Even Star Wars fans that had never seen an episode of The Clone Wars or heard of Ahsoka Tano before were keen to see much more of her after Rosario Dawson’s outstanding debut as the character in The Mandalorian. Dave Filoni’s episode “The Jedi” was pure fan service, relying on plenty of lore from the animated back catalogue and revealing some major insight into Baby Yoda’s origins.

Ever since Dawson was first announced to be bringing Snips into live-action, there had been constant speculation that a spinoff was in the works, and the talk only intensified after she name-dropped Grand Admiral Thrawn. The fact that Ahsoka didn’t return for the remainder of The Mandalorian‘s sophomore run made it abundantly clear that the episode was designed as a backdoor pilot to gauge interest in a solo series, and nobody was surprised when the project was officially announced at the recent Disney Investor Day.

And though Dawson may not have been involved in “The Rescue,” that didn’t stop the actress from heading onto social media with her reactions to the jaw-dropping season 2 finale, as you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson)

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The aforementioned episode gave audiences plenty to unpack from Mando inheriting the Darksaber and bidding farewell to Baby Yoda right through to the shocking return of Luke Skywalker and the post-credits confirmation that The Book of Boba Fett is coming in 2021, so Dawson is far from the only Star Wars fan to go into meltdown at the big reveals from this week. And now that she’s part of the Disney Plus roster for the long run, we’ll be seeing a lot more from her in the future as Ahsoka gears up to enter production next year.