The Ahsoka Tano Star Wars series is set to be released next year. It is bringing back Rosario Dawson to play the character in live-action, will also feature Hayden Christensen, and Dawson now says aspects of the character’s mystery will be revealed when it airs.

Dawson makes the comments about what to expect from the show in an article published by Entertainment Weekly today. In the piece, she and co-star Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren) talk about their experiences in the franchise and Dawson says there will be depth given to the character and her feelings, experiences and goals will not be something glossed over at any point.

“What I love is that these little things we’ve gotten to hint at in these other shows, we get to more deeply explore. I think whether you’ve seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she’s still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life. That’s what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey.”

The report also says neither of the pair reveal much about the plot, though they say the practical effects behind the scenes of the series are impressive and Bordizzo adds she was shocked by how fast she was cast and Favreau was very gracious towards her.

“It was a very, very quick process. I was suspicious! I was like, ‘wait, I have the offer for this?’ I met Jon Favreau later, and he was basically like, ‘I get it. I’m an actor. I don’t want to put you through the ringer, and I don’t want to make you do a million takes and auditions and tests. We know we want you, and that’s it.’ I really appreciated that.”

Ahsoka will air on Disney Plus. Filming for the project began in May.