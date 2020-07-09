Ruby Rose Reacts To Casting Of The New Batwoman

The Arrowverse was shaken a couple of months ago when Ruby Rose announced she was stepping away from Batwoman after just one season. Over time, we learned that Kate Kane will be written out and the new lead will play a brand new creation for the screen who will don the cowl next – a young, street-smart woman named Ryan Wilder.

Earlier this week, The CW finally revealed their new Batwoman star and as you’ve surely heard by now, it’s God Friended Me actress Javicia Leslie. Fans are very much on board with the casting, too, with many excited to see her take on the role in season 2. And they’re not the only ones.

Ruby Rose herself has now thrown her support behind Leslie on social media. The Australian actress shared a photo of her replacement on her Instagram account and expressed enthusiasm for Leslie getting the gig in her caption.

“OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman,” Rose wrote, along with a heart emoji. “I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!”

It’s currently unknown exactly how Kane will be removed from the series and Wilder introduced. It was widely believed that Bruce Wayne’s cousin was going to be killed off for a while there, but showrunner Caroline Dries released a statement to set the record straight, assuring fans that the writers would not be “erasing” the heroine. This has led some to suspect that Rose may return for a guest spot in season 2 to properly finalize her storyline, but this is far from confirmed.

For now, we’ll just have to wait a while to see Javicia Leslie in action as Ryan Wilder, as Batwoman season 2 won’t premiere on The CW until January 2021.