The CW Has Cast Its New Batwoman For Season 2

Fans were very surprised – and understandably so – when Ruby Rose announced that she’d be exiting her role on Batwoman after the first season finale. The full story has still yet to emerge, but reportedly, she wasn’t happy with the tough schedule of shooting network television and having to spend so much time in Vancouver. Apparently, she also felt that the series was limiting her movie career.

The second season of Batwoman will be with us in January 2021, meaning that filming will need to get going as soon as possible. And while it’s still unclear when the show will head back in front cameras, the network has at least now found their replacement for Rose.

According to Deadline, God Friended Me co-star Javicia Leslie has been selected as the new Batwoman, who’ll be a new character named Ryan Wilder. Speaking about her casting, the actress said:

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

As for who, exactly, this Ryan Wilder is, well, here’s how Deadline describes her:

She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

While Leslie certainly isn’t as big a name as Ruby Rose is, she’s done quite a lot of television work over the last few years, appearing in shows like the aforementioned God Friended Me, The Family Business and Chef Julian. Clearly, though, this will be her biggest gig yet and it’ll be fascinating to see how The CW forges ahead with a new actress leading the series.

But tell us, are you happy with the network’s choice in picking Leslie to lead Batwoman into season 2 and beyond? Or did you have another actress in mind for the titular heroine? As always, let us know in the usual place down below and watch this space for further updates as the show gears up for production.