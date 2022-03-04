Russell Wilson and Ciara seem like a fun couple who do things their own way. Case in point: Ciara was guest hosting an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Wilson make an appearance on the show to do something simultaneously very sweet and very, very personal.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 33, and versatile entertainer, 36, have been married since 2016 and have three children – 19-month-old son Win Harrison, 4-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and 7-year-old Future Zahir (Ciara’s son with her ex Future).

On the show, Wilson gave his wife a huge rose bouquet; Ciara reacted by saying despite their time together, her husband still made her very nervous.

“I always get so vulnerable when I’m with you in this setting,” she said.

“Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” he asked the crowd as he fell to a knee. “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

As she laughed, he said, “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

“We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there,” she replied.

She did confess to Wilson that seeing him in “daddy mode” is “one of the sexiest things about you.”

The devoted parents claim they love raising kids because it’s “non-stop entertainment,” according to a People interview that ran earlier this week.

“These kids are funny. Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know,” she said. The kids “run the house,” she added, with the caveat that the little one leads “the charge.”

“They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they’re trying to keep up with their siblings, and he’s on it,” Ciara said. “He’s talking really early, he’s moving, he’s a big baby and he’s really tall, you know?”

Perhaps we’ll soon all find out what a fourth baby does.