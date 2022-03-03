The world knows Ryan Reynolds as a successful film actor, but he got one of his earliest breaks on an ABC sitcom — and now the star says he would love to participate in a revival of Two Guys and a Girl.

The Adam Project lead starred on the program (originally titled Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place) from 1998-2001. It was about … well … two guys, a girl, a pizza place, and the various travails undergone by each. Attending the premiere of The Adam Project, Reynolds fielded the expected requests for updates on Deadpool 3 (sooner than later on this, Reynolds said), but then, when asked by Inverse about a Two Guys reunion of the show, he lit up.

“I would do that in a heartbeat,” he said. “That was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had in my life. Truly. I mean it. I loved every second of it. Even yesterday I spoke with (costars) Nathan Fillion and Traylor Howard. But yeah, hopefully, we’ll see.”

While other sitcoms from the turn of the millennium may be better-remembered, Two Guys and a Girl was ahead of its time if only for its final episode, which allowed fans to vote online on how it would end. So, if a reunion ever comes together, here’s hoping Reynolds, costar Nathan Fillion, and whomever else from the original cast who would return would usher in more narrative innovations. Though in today’s era of rapid technology and myriad live broadcast options, who knows just what those would be.