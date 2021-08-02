Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants A Deadpool Holiday Special

After Deadpool made his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the most unexpected possible fashion by teaming up with Korg for a Free Guy trailer breakdown, which was swiftly followed by the Season 1 finale of Loki blowing the hinges off the doors to the multiverse, it’s become almost impossible to predict where the Merc with a Mouth will show up next.

His third solo outing and first under new ownership is still trundling along the development process, but we’re closing in on two years since Ryan Reynolds first revealed he’d met with Marvel to discuss the project, and Deadpool 3 hasn’t come any closer to gaining any sort of real momentum in terms of heading into production.

However, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed by Vin Diesel – that Reynolds could be looking to emulate James Gunn’s band of cosmic misfits by giving Deadpool his own Disney Plus Holiday Special.

Once Upon A Deadpool Gets A Whimsical New Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, we’ve already seen something very similar in Fox’s Once Upon a Deadpool, which re-cut the second installment into a PG-13 festive adventure bookended by a framing device that saw Fred Savage parody his own role in The Princess Bride by having a bedtime story read to him by the foul-mouthed and self-aware assassin.

The response to Once Upon a Deadpool was mixed to say the least, but if anyone outside of the Guardians could headline an irreverent MCU Holiday Special and still keep it as official canon, then there aren’t any candidates out there more qualified for such a role than Wade Wilson.